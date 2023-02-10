Articles

Military Council carries out more aerial bombing attacks in southern Kawkareik

The Military Council’s Air Force bombed the villages in the south of Kawkareik Township in the Dooplaya District of the Karen National Union (KNU) around midnight on February 6th, locals said.

Karen News Send an email 5 days ago
32 Less than a minute

“An aircraft dropped bombs at around 12:00 PM. We heard 9 or 10 bombs exploding. So far, only 9 spots have been found where the bombs landed. No one was injured because the bombs missed the villages and residential areas”, a villager who lives south of Kawkareik told KIC.

After the coup, the southern region of Kawkareik became an area of frequent fighting, and the Military Council repeatedly carried out shelling and aerial bombardments targeting the residential villages, locals said.

A person close to the resistance forces suggested that the people should pay special attention to their security as the Military Council opened fire recklessly using planes and artillery batteries.

“The Military Council used to unleash airstrikes arbitrarily. And artillery bombardments become common, so people need to be very careful. We also have to live vigilantly. They (the Military Council) are shelling aimlessly and randomly, so if there are people in the area where the round falls, they may get hurt”, he said.

The Junta Regime declared martial law in Kawkareik, Win Yay and Noh T’Kaw townships, which fall within the KNU’s Dooplaya District, on February 2nd.

Then, the Military Council bombed the villages in southern Kawkareik around midnight on February 6th, several days after the martial law announcement.

Post Views: 51
Show More

Karen News

Related Articles

Photo of Military Council bombed Christian church in southern Myawaddy

Military Council bombed Christian church in southern Myawaddy

1 day ago
Photo of More than 50 Kawkareik people arrested since martial law imposedKaren state

More than 50 Kawkareik people arrested since martial law imposedKaren state

1 day ago
Photo of Palaw-Palauk residents forced to displace to Myeik due to military tensions

Palaw-Palauk residents forced to displace to Myeik due to military tensions

4 days ago
Photo of Military Council suffers 15 casualties in Ye-U battles, 3 PDF members also martyred

Military Council suffers 15 casualties in Ye-U battles, 3 PDF members also martyred

4 days ago
Back to top button
Close