Military Council carries out more aerial bombing attacks in southern Kawkareik

“An aircraft dropped bombs at around 12:00 PM. We heard 9 or 10 bombs exploding. So far, only 9 spots have been found where the bombs landed. No one was injured because the bombs missed the villages and residential areas”, a villager who lives south of Kawkareik told KIC.

After the coup, the southern region of Kawkareik became an area of frequent fighting, and the Military Council repeatedly carried out shelling and aerial bombardments targeting the residential villages, locals said.

A person close to the resistance forces suggested that the people should pay special attention to their security as the Military Council opened fire recklessly using planes and artillery batteries.

“The Military Council used to unleash airstrikes arbitrarily. And artillery bombardments become common, so people need to be very careful. We also have to live vigilantly. They (the Military Council) are shelling aimlessly and randomly, so if there are people in the area where the round falls, they may get hurt”, he said.

The Junta Regime declared martial law in Kawkareik, Win Yay and Noh T’Kaw townships, which fall within the KNU’s Dooplaya District, on February 2nd.

Then, the Military Council bombed the villages in southern Kawkareik around midnight on February 6th, several days after the martial law announcement.