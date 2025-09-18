Wave of arrests as Myanmar workers cross Thai border illegally

Nearly 600 Myanmar migrant workers were detained for illegally crossing into Kanchanaburi Province between September 1 and 16, according to border-focused news reports.

On the morning of September 16, authorities searched three vehicles in Kanchanaburi’s Thong Pha Phum District and arrested 31 Myanmar men, 21 women and a 2-year-old child, 53 in total, Thai news agency Khaosod reported.

Furthermore, Thai authorities stopped and inspected three vans at a checkpoint in Thong Pha Phum, arresting a total of 133 Myanmar nationals, 72 men and 41 women, who had illegally crossed the border.

Similarly, seven Myanmar workers were arrested after being spotted hiding in a car traveling on a highway in Bang Lamung Township, Chonburi Province, Thai media reported.

U Kyaw Ni, Deputy Minister of Labor of the National Unity Government (NUG), said that the illegal entry of Myanmar workers into Thailand has risen significantly since the coup.

“Since the coup, we’ve seen a lot of people entering Thailand illegally. We tried to educate them about the risks they might face, but the number of border crossings didn’t go down. In the end, many were arrested for illegal entry,” he told KIC.

The arrested migrant workers told Thai authorities that they had paid smugglers between THB 15,000 and 30,000 in hopes of entering Thailand illegally to work, according to Thai media.

Due to political instability and a lack of jobs at home, Myanmar workers continue to take risky decisions, paying high fees to smugglers to cross into Thailand, advocates for worker rights said.

Thai authorities have stepped up security along the border and are arresting illegal Myanmar workers more aggressively. U Kyaw Ni also warned that those arrested face deportation and are at high risk of being forcibly conscripted by the junta upon returning to Myanmar.

“When Thai authorities deport the detainees, most are sent from Ranong. Many of these workers were active in Myanmar’s democracy movement. If they’re deported, the junta would forcibly draft them. In other words, deporting them just helps strengthen the junta’s oppressive rule. We plan to make a serious appeal to the Thai government about this,” U Kyaw Ni added.

Many Myanmar nationals cross into Thailand through illegal routes in border towns such as Myawaddy and Payathonzu in Karen State, Tachileik in Shan State, and Mawdaung in Tanintharyi Region, with arrests reported almost daily.

Also in August, nearly 900 Myanmar nationals were arrested for entering Thailand through illegal routes, Thai media reported.

According to a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report released on International Youth Day, August 12, about 40 percent of Myanmar’s youth aged 18 to 35 are desperate to leave the country due to economic collapse, internal conflict, and the junta’s forced conscription.

