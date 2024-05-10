KNLA’s 4th Brigade Seizes Junta’s Base in Dawei Over 20 Soldiers Captured Dawei District

Lieutenant Colonel Saw Muu Gay, who jointly led KNLA’s 12th and 27th Battalions, reported that the Junta base in Pedet village came under attack on May 5 by KNLA-led joint forces, ultimately being captured four days later on the morning of May 8.

“When we captured the Pedet base, we found the bodies of 4 Junta soldiers there. We took 22 alive while another 4 were on the run”, he said.

Records indicate that the Junta deployed 38 soldiers at Pedet Base, now under KNLA control. Lieutenant Colonel Saw Muu Gay stated that KNLA is still investigating the ranks of the officers among those arrested.

Throughout KNLA’s offensive, the Junta employed both the Air Force and Navy for heavy bombardments and shelling to defend the base, but KNLA successfully captured the military installation.