Gold miners abducted by junta in Kyaikto freed after ransom payment

On September 9, junta troops raided six gold mining sites in Hngetpyawtaw Village and arrested miners. Ten were released on the morning of September 11, while the rest were detained at the Kinmunchaung Village police station in Kyaikto Township.

“When the junta troops raided the gold mining sites, they took away groups of more than 10 people in some areas, and smaller groups of two or three in others. So far, four minors and six adult men have been released. The men each had to pay 3 million MMK to secure their freedom, while it’s still unclear whether any money was paid for the release of the minors,” a Hngetpyawtaw villager told KIC.

There were reports that the junta arrested the miners in retaliation because the gold mine owners were paying taxes only to KNU Brigade 1 and not to the junta. However, the KIC has not been able to properly confirm this.

A source close to the junta said that around 20 of those still in detention have already been transferred to the capital, Naypyidaw.

“At first, all the detainees were being held at Kinmunchaung police station. I’ve heard that now, after some were released, the others have been sent to Naypyidaw,” he said.

In July 2023, junta troops raided gold mining sites in Ingapo Village, Kyaikto Township, abducting miners and their families.

By regulation, gold mining is only permitted with a license from the Ministry of Natural Resources & Environmental Conservation (MONREC). However, in areas controlled by ethnic armed organizations (EAOs), miners often pay taxes to the local EAO to operate.

Although Kyaikto Township is part of Mon State, it lies within the KNU’s area of influence. Consequently, some miners pay taxes to the KNU, while others pay taxes to the junta.