Youths Flee Junta Conscription Registration in Hlaingbwe Township, Karen State

The junta-run township general administration office issued summonses on 5 March for young men of conscription age in Hlaingbwe Township to come and fill out registration forms. The summonses were sent to their homes and clearly included the recipient’s name, parents’ names, National Identity Card (NIC) number, and home address.

Despite the administration claiming that registration will not automatically lead to conscription many youths decided to preemptively flee their homes, according to a Hlaingbwe Town resident who spoke to KIC.

He said: “Authorities claimed that the registration process does not necessarily mean that the registered youths will be conscripted. Those summoned will be required to present their national identification cards (NICs) and complete and sign the forms. However, it is obvious that the process is intended for conscription. The form to be filled out is labeled as Form 2, and even town residents are unaware of when Form 1 was created.”

Some young people, unwilling to register with the junta, fled to other regions, while others, reluctant to oppose the junta, went to fill out the registration forms after receiving the summons.

A young man, who was originally from Hlaingbwe Town but who is now currently in a liberated area not under junta control, said: “On previous occasions, I used to avoid conscription by bribing. This time, perhaps I could escape it again through bribery. But the same cycle will keep repeating. Also, if I am registered and pass the urine test, the threat of being drafted at any time, even at home, will always loom. So, I decided it’s better to escape in advance.”

According to reports, the junta is also issuing similar summonses to youths of conscription age in cities, towns and villages where its administrative apparatus still functions. This has caused many young people from those regions, both men and women, to flee their homes.