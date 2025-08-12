Junta launches airstrike around KNU Brigade 7 headquarters

August 12 will mark the 75th anniversary of Karen Martyrs’ Day, and an airstrike warning was issued in Brigade 7 territory ahead of the day. On August 10, a junta Y-12 utility aircraft bombed areas around the Brigade 7 headquarters between 7:47 pm and 8:00 pm, dropping 20 bombs in six bombing rounds.

“The aircraft circled the area, dropping a total of 20 bombs in six rounds. Junta planes had been seen flying over the Klo Yaw Lay region on the night of August 9 and the morning of August 10. Since these planes were spotted, everyone has been on high alert,” said a local near the Brigade 7 headquarters.

Initial reports indicate that the junta’s bombing on the night of August 10 damaged several vehicles and caused minor injuries to a local young man.

After the airstrike warning was announced, some residents of Brigade 7 territory crossed the Thaungyi (Moei) River, a border river, to seek temporary refuge with relatives and friends in Thailand. Thai authorities have also provided assistance and arranged accommodations for them.

KIC field reporters were present in the areas targeted by the junta bombing but are currently safe.

Further information on the junta’s bombing will be provided in due course, with careful consideration for the safety of the public and KIC journalists.