Junta Confiscates Food at Dawei District Checkpoints

An aid worker helping people in Thayetchaung Township said: “With tensions rising in Thayetchaung Township, it looks like the junta is aiming to block supply lines to resistance forces.”

Soldiers at the checkpoints have been targeting food deliveries to shops restaurants and other places. Travellers are allowed to take enough food for them and their families, but if they have any more than about one bag of food it is getting confiscated. The soldiers are searching trucks, public transport vehicles and private cars. If they find large quantities of rice or other food items they are confiscating them, even if they are destined for nearby grocery stores and restaurants.

The junta has been sending columns of troop reinforcements to Dawei District and increasing military activity there, which has led to an escalation of military tensions with local resistance forces in Thayetchaung Township. Resistance forces warn that the tension could lead to heavy fighting in the area, similar to last year.

As military tensions have escalated the junta has intensified its attempts to prevent any food entering the area and possibly reaching resistance forces.

A Dawei District resident said to KIC: “Many townships in Dawei District are facing heavy restrictions on food transportation right now, and it’s even worse in the rural areas. The junta is even banning the transport of basic items like onions and garlic. In some places, food shortages are already starting, and small business owners are really struggling too.”