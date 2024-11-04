IDPs Face Food Shortages in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region

Fierce fighting erupted near Kye Village in Palaw Township on 14 October. The situation remained tense and subsequent fighting in the following days preventing displaced residents from returning home.

An aid worker said: “Clashes continue to occur intermittently, preventing displaced locals from returning home. While there have been clashes in the past, they typically ended quickly, allowing residents to evacuate in the morning and return to their villages by night.

However, the current fighting has now lasted for days, leading to a concerning food shortage. Additionally, the deployment of junta warships at sea has made it impossible for local fishermen to catch fish, further exacerbating the food crisis.”

According to FE5 Tanintharyi, a Tanintharyi based research group, there are approximately 16,200 IDPs who have fled fighting sheltering in Palaw Township. Of those, over 2,7000 have been displaced long-term.

There are many resistance forces operating in Palaw Township, but since 14 October junta forces have increased their attacks on them and there has been more fighting in the township as the junta tries to take control of it. As a result villagers from the 15 villages in Palaw Township are reluctant to return home.

A local people’s defence force member said to KIC: “Given the current situation, it is unsafe for locals to return to their homes. Junta troops are deployed throughout the region with the aim of regaining control over the territories, and clashes are expected to continue in the coming days.”

Currently, the main problem facing the IDPs in Palaw Township is a lack of food, but if fighting continues and they cannot return home soon, they will start facing additional hardships, such as a lack of suitable longer term accommodation, according to aid workers assisting them.