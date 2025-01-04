IDPs in Dawei Township Urgently Need Medication

The IDPs are currently staying in the Ashaetaw area which is the eastern part of Dawei Township near the border with Thailand.

Their poor accommodation conditions are aggravating the symptoms of flu which has made their need for medication more acute, according to a field official from the Dawna Tanintharyi IDP Assistance Group.

He said: “Flu is one of the most common health challenges when the seasons change, leading to a rise in illness among IDPs. Additionally, there has been a recent spike in malaria cases, making the need for medicines even more critical.”

The IDPs say they are also in need of better accommodation and food as they are still unable to return home.

They are also in urgent need of warm clothing and blankets.

The Dawna Tanintharyi IDP Assistance Group official said: “Not only warm clothes, but also blankets and mosquito nets are urgently needed. While some IDP families have sufficient warm clothes and blankets, others only have very thin blankets and no warm clothing at all.”

According to FE5 Tanintharyi, a research group based in Tanintharyi Region currently there are about 60,000 IDPs in Tanintharyi Region.