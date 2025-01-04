Articles

IDPs in Dawei Township Urgently Need Medication

Many internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the east of Dawei Township in Tanintharyi Region who do not have proper accommodation are also suffering from influenza (flu) and urgently need medication.

Karen News Send an email 3 days ago
53 Less than a minute

The IDPs are currently staying in the Ashaetaw area which is the eastern part of Dawei Township near the border with Thailand.

Their poor accommodation conditions are aggravating the symptoms of flu which has made their need for medication more acute, according to a field official from the Dawna Tanintharyi IDP Assistance Group.

He said: “Flu is one of the most common health challenges when the seasons change, leading to a rise in illness among IDPs. Additionally, there has been a recent spike in malaria cases, making the need for medicines even more critical.”

The IDPs say they are also in need of better accommodation and food as they are still unable to return home.

They are also in urgent need of warm clothing and blankets.

The Dawna Tanintharyi IDP Assistance Group official said: “Not only warm clothes, but also blankets and mosquito nets are urgently needed. While some IDP families have sufficient warm clothes and blankets, others only have very thin blankets and no warm clothing at all.”

According to FE5 Tanintharyi, a research group based in Tanintharyi Region currently there are about 60,000 IDPs in Tanintharyi Region.

Post Views: 55
Show More

Karen News

Related Articles

Photo of Hlaingbwe Town, Karen State Must Provide Four Conscripts Every Month

Hlaingbwe Town, Karen State Must Provide Four Conscripts Every Month

1 day ago
Photo of 60 Junta Soldiers Surrender on Myawaddy to Kawkareik Roads

60 Junta Soldiers Surrender on Myawaddy to Kawkareik Roads

4 days ago
Photo of Junta Arresting and Conscripting Men in Hpa-An City

Junta Arresting and Conscripting Men in Hpa-An City

2 weeks ago
Photo of Quarry Damaging Children’s Health in Hp-An District, Karen State

Quarry Damaging Children’s Health in Hp-An District, Karen State

3 weeks ago
Back to top button
Close