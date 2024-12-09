Random Drug Testing to Start in Mae La Refugee Camp

Many teenagers in the camp are struggling with drug addiction, and the number of female drug users is on the rise, according to Saw Sunday, the Mae La Camp Secretary.

He said that following instructions from the Thai authorities, starting in the first week of December, young people in the camp will be subjected to random urine tests to detect drug use.

He said: “Starting in 2025, the Thai authorities will take a stricter stance on combating drugs. We will also strengthen the necessary measures in the camp. Urine tests will be conducted on individuals who are wandering suspiciously at night in the wards or those who appear abnormal. Currently, we do not have enough test kits, so I think we can only gradually accelerate the process.”

He went on to explain that those who fail the test once or twice will be fined 1,000 Thai baht (approximately $29.40 USD), but anyone who fails the test for a third time will be evicted from the camp. He also warned that anyone found using WY amphetamine tablets (known colloquially as ya ba in Thailand) would be handed over to the Thai authorities.

Young people, including school age children, are also getting intoxicated on a homemade mixture of tramadol tablets (an opioid pain relief medication), cough medicine and coca cola. The camp authorities are concerned that the education of school age users is being seriously impacted by regular use of this mixture.

Saw Sunday said: “Symptoms of brain dysfunction are commonly seen in young people who have excessively used these drugs. The drug treatment centre operated by the Drug & Alcohol Recovery & Education Network (DARE Network) is at full capacity, and many of the users are minors. Additionally, thefts are on the rise in the camp due to drug use.”

The DARE Network is “a grassroots organisation that provides culturally appropriate treatment and prevention education” operating in Mae La Refugee Camp. It “prevents and reduces substance abuse and associated social and personal harms,” according to its website.

According to Mae La camp officials, around 70 young people have already registered at the DARE Network’s centre in the camp to receive help quitting drugs.

Mae La is the largest of the nine refugee camps along the Thailand-Myanmar border. It houses approximately 30,000 people in 21 wards.