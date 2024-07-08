Junta Drops Nearly 600 Bombs and Over 70 Drone-Explosives in KNU’s Mutraw District in One Month

According to a July 4 press release from Mutraw District, in Hpapun, the junta employed aircraft and drones to drop bombs and explosives, resulting in the destruction of monasteries, plantations, hillside farms, schools, and houses.

During June alone, there were 122 clashes between junta troops and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the KNU, resulting in 60 deaths and 19 injuries among junta forces, while 2 KNLA comrades were martyred and 3 were wounded, according to the statement.

“Armed clashes became more frequent and intense as the junta aimed to regain control of territories held by resistance forces. Around here, rather than roaming outside, junta troops stayed confined to their bases, opting instead to increase reliance on airstrikes”, spokesperson for the 5th Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Saw Kale Do said.

Due to ongoing fighting and air raids by the junta in Mutraw District, thousands of residents have fled their homes amidst heavy rains. The 5th Brigade reported urgent humanitarian needs for displaced individuals, compounded by transportation hardships hindering effective assistance.