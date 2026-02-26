Karen and Karenni youths convene to bolster revolutionary efforts

The meeting, held on February 18–19, brought together youth delegations from the Karen Youth Organization (KYO) and the Department of Youth Affairs (DOYA) of the Interim Executive Council (IEC) of Karenni State.

The KYO said the event aimed to strengthen ties between Karen and Karenni youth and advance cross-sector cooperation in the revolutionary movement.

“At a time when we need greater cooperation, connection, friendship, and trust between our two sides, this is exactly the kind of meeting we should be holding. That’s why we organized it,” said Paoh Saw Eh Htee Kaw, joint secretary 2 of the KYO.

During the two-day meeting, the two organizations exchanged views on their respective activities and took part in a friendly football match.

“No matter how the situation in the country changes, there needs to be regular communication among young people. We believe that engaging in common activities is an important step toward initiating bilateral cooperation,” said Khun Thomas, head of the DOYA.

Kawthoolei and Karenni are neighboring regions, but there has been little interaction between their youths during the revolution, that is why the meeting was organized for the first time, he added.

Approximately 100 people attended the meeting, including members of the KNU Central Executive Committee and youth delegates from the KYO and the DOYA.