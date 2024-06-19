Over 50 Civilians Dead in Five Months of Junta Violence in KNU 3rd Brigade Area

KNU officials commented that Shewgyin (Sawhti), Kyaukkyi, and Mone townships are experiencing many casualties due to the Junta’s airstrikes, artillery shelling, and arbitrary arrests of civilians almost daily.

“53 civilians were killed and 154 injured due to the Junta’s airstrikes and shelling, including 22 women among the dead and 68 among the injured. The Junta carried out artillery fire almost every day. After losing its Bawkahtar base in May, the Junta forces also launched counter-offensives to retake their lost positions”, Padoh Saw Hae Gay, spokesperson for KNU (Nyaunglebin district) said.

Junta troops abandoned their position and withdrew from the Bawkahtar base in Kyaukkyi due to a joint offensive by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the Karen National Defense Organization (KNDO) on May 7.

During counter-offensive operations, Junta troops invaded residential villages, where they arrested, interrogated, and extorted the locals, and some villagers disappeared while being detained by the regime soldiers.

“In 5 months, 28 people were arrested by Junta forces. After extorting money from some, the soldiers released them, but some are still missing. During those 5 months, about 205 houses were destroyed by the Junta’s shelling and arson attacks”, Padoh Saw Hae Gay added.

Since April 26, Junta troops have been forcibly entering villages surrounding Shewgyin town under KNU control, leading to the displacement of 1148 households totaling 5819 people across 5 villages.