Shwe Kokko New City Project Continues in the midst of Erratic Power Supply and Decline in Internet Connectivity

A Shwe Kokko resident told KIC,” “Since the fighting, normal access to electricity has been disrupted, leading to a decline in demand for rental apartments. As a consequence, there are abundant vacant apartments in the town, with suburban areas experiencing a notable decrease in tenants as well. Previously Chinese nationals and workers were renting apartments, but now Chinese businesses are limiting their employees’ movements outside the business areas. “

In suburban villages, rents for air-conditioned apartments hover around 5,000 Thai Baht per month, whereas in areas dominated by Chinese businesses, they frequently escalate to between 10,000 THB and 20,000 THB, he added.

Furthermore, the border regions between Thailand and Myanmar, including Shwe Kokko, Myawaddy, Kyaukkhet, Minlatpan, IngyinMyaing, Phalu are experiencing electricity supply cutoffs from Thailand, alongside disruptions to phone and internet connectivity, resulting in increased scarcity of jobs in the area compared to before, according to locals.

Due to the decline in tenants in Shwe Kokko, rents have plummeted, with apartments previously priced at approximately 10,000 THB now reduced to around 5,000 THB per month.