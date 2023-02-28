KNLA and coalition forces capture joint military camp of Junta and BGF in Mutraw district – KNU territory

The operation was launched at 6:00 a.m. on February 25,and they captured a Military Council camp and their allied Border Guard Force (BGF) in Mutraw district, a territory of the Karen National Union (KNU)’s 5th Brigade.

Maung Saung Kha, the commander of the Bamar People’s Liberation Army (BPLA), told KIC “The military camp was burnt down. The enemy has fled, and they are in no mood to fight back. The Military Council troops and BGF troops in the camp fled during the battle that took place for half an hour. A dead body, 2 weapons and accessories were seized.”

The BPLA, which attacked and captured a military camp in the KNU’s 5th Brigade area, where the Military Council troops and BGF troops jointly station, has released a report on their social media page, but the Military Council has not released any news yet.