Rising abductions of youths for conscription in Myawaddy

Locals said incidents of young men being taken while moving around downtown wards at night have become noticeably more frequent in recent weeks.

According to locals, ward-level administrative figures in downtown Myawaddy are allegedly cooperating with junta supporters and regime troops, primarily targeting young and middle-aged men for arrest and forced recruitment.

In June, two local male youths were reportedly abducted for military service while moving around downtown wards at night. They were later transported to a military training facility in Karen State, a person close to their families said.

“They were just out walking around the town at night, and they were picked up around 10:00 p.m. at an intersection.

They’re young guys, so they used to go out sometimes just to enjoy the nightlife. But that day they were unlucky. They were taken all the way to Hpa-An. Right before they were moved, they managed to call their families and explain what was happening. They also told them there was basically no chance left to negotiate their release,” the source said.

The source added that the two youths were later taken to Hpa-An, the Karen State capital, after the initial detention.

Separately, drivers operating along the highway connecting Myawaddy and Hpa-An said junta checkpoints have been stopping passenger vehicles from the mainland and inspecting travelers, with some young passengers detained on the spot—particularly those holding national identification cards (NICs) issued for Yangon Region and Shan State residents.

According to local transport workers, these increasingly frequent inspections have triggered growing fear among returning migrants from Thailand. As a result, some young travelers have begun avoiding the main route along Asian Highway 1 (AH1) between Myawaddy and Hpa-An, instead opting for alternative jungle paths to reduce the risk of being stopped or detained.

On June 20, 4 young men were reportedly detained from a passenger bus traveling toward Myawaddy. Later, on June 25, unconfirmed reports circulated that around 30 youths were abducted near Weakayin Village and at the Kyarkalay intersection.

The junta has been enforcing its conscription law since February 2024, recruiting young people nationwide through both voluntary enlistment and forced conscription. After completing military training, many conscripts have reportedly been deployed to the frontlines. Some fled, with deserters either defecting to or surrendering to resistance forces.