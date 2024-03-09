Junta Airstrikes and Artillery – Many Injured Two with Fatal Wounds, in Mon State

The Military Council targeted townships Ye and Bilin, along with nearby villages in Mon State, with artillery barrages and air raids, resulting in the fatal injury of two women in Thanbyuzayat and Kyaikmaraw townships, according to MSFC.

Furthermore, approximately 3000 individuals have been displaced in Mon State as a result of the ongoing conflicts, particularly during the clashes between the Junta forces and resistance fighters near Wintarpan village in Bilin Township, prompting over 2,000 locals to flee due to airstrikes and shelling by the coup Military Council.

“Wintarpan has emerged as the epicenter of war-displacement, with ongoing clashes. The Military Council continues its operations in the area. In Ye Township, specifically around Kyonlaung village, the situation remains volatile, leaving displaced individuals unable to return home. Due to the threat of artillery barrages, locals are compelled to move from place to place in search of shelter”, Naing Mon Sai, the chairperson of the administrative committee of MSFC told KIC.

Following the activation of the conscription law, the Junta troops intensified their targeting of young people in the downtown wards of Mon State, escalating arrests, extortion, and threats.

“I firmly believe that amid the nationwide escalation of the armed struggle against the coup, the Military Council is intentionally suppressing the populace by instilling fear, aiming to sever contact between civilians and the resistance movement, thus hindering support for the revolution”, Naing Mon Sai noted.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has also proposed submitting a comprehensive five-point report to the UN General Assembly to be convened in September 2023. This report includes a crucial point advocating for the transfer of cases concerning human rights violations by the Military Council against the people of Myanmar after the coup to the International Criminal Court (ICC).