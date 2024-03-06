Free Burma Rangers Rescue Over 1,000 Trapped in War-Zone

During the March 1st battle, one civilian was killed and at least a dozen civilians, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured due to Junta’s airstrikes, and among those rescued some had been beaten by Junta soldiers, the FBR said.

FBR reported that several hundred local people trapped in the clashes in Hpasawng were used as human shields by the Junta forces , and were threatened with being shot, if they attempted to flee the town, according to survivors.

As civilians were trapped in Hpasawng, the Junta launched airstrikes on the town, and Military Council troops conducted arson attacks, destroying numerous homes. FBR collaborated with the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) to facilitate the evacuation of the trapped individuals.

“In the past week, Hpasawng faced two consecutive days of bombardment by warplanes. Now residents are fleeing, seeking refuge in nearby villages. Shootouts between two sides continue, leaving those sheltering in the villages anxious, uncertain of when airstrikes might strike again”, a local told KIC.

FBR’s statement revealed that Junta troops had planted hundreds of landmines in and around the town, hindering the residents’ escape, and FBR had to demine many of these landmines during the daring rescue.

Since June last year, fighting between Karenni resistance forces and Junta troops has escalated in Hpasawng, leading to the displacement of most locals.