Junta Uses Drone Bombs to Hang-onto strategic Kawkareik Township Already 60% in the hands of KNU Resistance

Since the end of last year, the Junta’s 97th, 343rd, and 548th infantry battalions, along with the 207th, 201st, and 203rd light infantry battalions stationed in Kawkareik, have been frequently engaging in small arms and artillery fire, as well as indiscriminately bombing residential areas with drones on a daily basis, KNU (Central) said.

“The Junta’s use of drones to drop a significant number of bombs has resulted in extensive destruction of homes in the town. The sheer force of these explosives has led to numerous buildings catching fire. As a result, nearly all residents of the surrounding villages in Kawkareik have been forced to flee”, a local told KIC.

Since December 1st, 2023, joint resistance forces have targeted the Military Council’s checkpoints and bases in Kawkareik Township, as well as the Union Road section between Hpa-An and Myawaddy, which falls within the territory of the 6th Brigade, and have now declared control over 60 percent of Kawkareik.

Since the Junta proxy in Myawaddy the BGF militia declared their break-away from the military chain of command (BNI feature), these checkpoints and bases in Kawkareik are no longer jointly-defended by Junta forces and BGF militia. Now regime military manpower is more stretched than ever to protect the Asia Highway, and other routes leading to the Myanmar- Thai border area opposite Mae Sot.

This may explain the increased use of drones loaded with explosives to attack residential areas of Karaweik, that the Junta lost control of in recent weeks. In previous clashes in Kawkareik Township, the Junta soldiers typically employed small arms, artillery shelling, and airstrikes; however they have recently begun utilizing drones, much like the resistance forces.

In addition to drone bombings, Junta soldiers have been forcefully entering homes, looting valuable possessions, and setting fire to shops within the parts of Kawkareik town that remain under KNLA/KNU control.

Displaced individuals who have fled their homes due to the fighting in Kawkareik are solely reliant on local crops and natural resources obtained from the forests for their livelihoods. But this is inadequate and IDPs urgently need humanitarian aid.