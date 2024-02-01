IKO Urges Karen EAOs to Unite Against the Military Council

We consider the present moment opportune, as stated in a release marking the 75th Karen National Revolution Day on January 31st.

The release continues: “In the midst of widespread resistance against the Military Council, encompassing various ethnicities, including the majority Bamars, IKO asserts that the present moment is opportune for the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), Karen Peace Council (KNU/KNLA-PC), and other Karen organizations, which emerged due to divide and rule tactics employed by the Military Council, to all reconcile together.”

Saw Day Laya Htoo, spokesperson for IKO told KIC.

“We observe a gradual decline in the strength of our enemy, the Military Council. In this context, we firmly believe that if all Karen ethnic groups unite and stand together with KNLA, we can form a formidable force. This collective effort will provide significant motivation for all Karen ethnicities to achieve liberation from oppression.

We believe that the reconciliation of all Karen EAOs at this juncture can pave the way for the creation of a remarkable new chapter in our history.”

Formed in September 2014 by Karen ethnic groups from over 30 countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, IKO consistently monitors the situation in Myanmar and Karen affairs, issuing opinions and recommendations occasionally

IKO also recommended that the Kawthoolei Army (KTLA), sharing a common goal in combating the common enemy, should engage in discussions with KNLA to address differences and collaborate under a unified banner, anticipating more effective and decisive outcomes.

Furthermore, IKO emphasized to the Karen National Union (KNU) that unless transparent actions are taken against certain senior officers potentially linked to criminal gangs, the organization’s integrity and credibility may face significant negative consequences.

IKO highlighted that the Military Council has encountered notable setbacks, marked by victories for resistance forces in capturing towns and military bases, alongside instances of voluntary defection among Junta troops, serving as indicators that the desired triumph is on the horizon. Consequently, IKO appeals to people both locally and abroad to provide utmost support to the resistance forces, facilitating the prompt realization of their objectives.