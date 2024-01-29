Over 700 Women Wrongfully Arrested in the 3 Years Since the Coup

According to the records compiled by BWU, the women who experienced unjust detentions included individuals sentenced to prison terms ranging from a few months to 65 years, as well as those who were given life imprisonment and the death penalty.

M Shwe Zin, the joint general secretary No.1 of BWU, told KIC that some of the women unjustly imprisoned faced torture and sexual harassments in detention, while others were denied access to medical treatment despite their compromised health.

“In our inquiry, we’ve uncovered instances of women in prisons facing oppressions, sexual harassment, restricted family access, and denial of essential resources. However delving into the specifics presents numerous problems for us”, she said.

BWU reported that a majority of women unjustly arrested by the Military Council were primarily convicted on charges related to political offenses and allegations of disseminating false information on social media.

Most of the women unjustly arrested on political charges hail from Mandalay Region, with additional cases involving women apprehended on allegations of supporting and contacting the resistance forces and the National Unity Government (NUG).

KWO strongly denounces the prosecution and imprisonment of women who have not committed any crime by the Military Council under various articles.

“This signifies a serious violation of human rights by the Myanmar Military. I urge the international community to recognize this fact unequivocally, and to cease all cooperation with the Military Council, implementing effective punitive measures. Collaborating with the Military Council equates to complicity in human rights abuses”, Naw K’nyaw Paw, BWU’s chairwoman said.

BWU, referencing information on political prisoners compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), detailed the unjust arrest of women, noting that in practice, there might be additional women experiencing arbitrary arrests by the Military Council.

As per AAPP’s data, spanning from the coup on February 1st, 2021, to early January 2024, the Military Council brutally killed 4,432 pro-democracy activists and civilians over an almost three-year period.

25,893 individuals were detained for opposing the coup, with 19,771 still in custody, and among them, 8,606 have received prison sentences.