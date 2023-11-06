Junta’s Border Guard Force Step Up Security in Myawaddy Township

There is unease that if raids and shootings similar to those at Chinese casinos in northern Shan State occur, both the town’s residents and Myanmar casino workers could be at risk of injury and arrest. A resident of Myawaddy voiced concerns about the apprehension felt by the township’s residents regarding the potential for conflicts within the area.

A resident residing near the No. 5 Kyun Taw Thel Pone checkpoint casino noted that, “Yesterday Shwe Kokko released a statement. We are aware that the Chinese have suspended trade for a month. Ethnic armed groups are engaged in combat aimed at dismantling casino gambling establishments in Shan State. It is uncertain whether such incidents could occur here. In the event of fighting, it could endanger civilians and casino workers. With recent shootings taking place in towns like Kawkareik, Kyondoe, and Kyainseikgyi, it’s a concern that such events might also take place in Myawaddy.”

A Myawaddy resident also informed KIC that BGF patrols have been reinforced with military engaged in monitoring movements. “In Myawaddy, the military has assumed the guise of the BGF and escalated its patrolling and deployments. Strongholds have been reinforced in multiple locations, including Myay Ni Gone, Trade Zone, Bridge No. 1 and 2, Front Office Compound, Mae Htaw Talay Junction, Mae Ka Nae, Ywar Thit, and Mya Sandi Ward. They are also visible at BGF checkpoints. The military presence is expanding, with a substantial number of military vehicles engaged in patrols.”

In the early days of November, there have been daily clashes between the junta forces and KNLA joint forces in and around Kawkareik Township. On the morning of November 6, Military Council forces from various locations in Myawaddy Township mobilized in more than 50 convoys of military vehicles, advancing toward Kawkareik-Dawna Range new road, old road, and locations such as Lay Kay Kaw and Let Khet Taung, as reported by residents to KIC.