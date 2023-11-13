Fear of Revolutionary Offensive Triggers exodus from Myawaddy Township as Junta families and supporters evacuate. Locals are Stockpiling Food Supplies

Rumours started circulating in Myawaddy on November 8th, causing a significant commotion within the networks of the regime’s supporters.

In recent days, there have been clashes between the Military Council and joint forces led by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) in various areas, including New Asia Road, Kawkareik, Koetaing, and Kyondoe. On the evening of November 7th, a drone bombing strike by KNLA and joint forces resulted in the death of two Military Council troops, including an officer from the 97th Infantry Battalion stationed at the Zina Thukha Pagoda compound, according to frontline sources.

A resident of Kyuntaw ward in Myawaddy told KIC, “Since yesterday evening some families linked to the Military Council have left their homes. We heard that a few of them moved temporarily to Hpa-An Township. People close to these families said they left in anticipation of potential attacks by the Cobra Column and People’s Defense Force (PDF) on Myawaddy Township in the next few days. We can’t buy extra rice and oil to store. Everyone is waiting anxiously to see what will happen. The fear of drone bombings is a looming concern”.

Another local reported that, “On the Kawkareik side, fighting is on-going, and the Military Council troops are mainly confined in their bases. Due to the Military Council’s indiscriminate shelling on civilian areas, KNLA and PDF are proceeding cautiously in their operations. It seems like a major battle could erupt soon. Families associated with the Military Council have already left town, and many regime’s employees have also departed. Prisoners have been transferred to Taungkalay Jail. The situation is very unstable, and the Military Council appears to be losing control”, a source close to the matter said.

At present, KNLA and joint forces are launching attacks on Military Council bases, outposts, and columns in Kawkareik, Kyainseikgyi, and Myawaddy, resulting in casualties for the Military Council. In response, the Military Council is reportedly seeking assistance from the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) to bolster their troops and resupply ammunition.

With the prospect of a battle for Myawaddy on the horizon, the Chinese who control the Shwe Koko casino and cybercrime lords are also worried that they could get closed down in a similar way to the Three Brotherhood Alliance got rid of some cybercrime operations in Kokang in northern Shan State with their on-going 1027 offensive.