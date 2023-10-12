Junta Checkpoints Impose Tolls to Extort Transportation Fees from farmers and step up surveillance

Following armed clashes in the vicinity of Natthankwin in June, the Military Council set up checkpoints to enhance surveillance and control over the town’s entry and exit points. Local farmers are now forced to pay tolls for transporting their equipment through these checkpoints, even when their sole purpose is to harvest rice from their own farmland.

“In Natthankwin, the farms are located just outside the town. When it’s time to harvest the ripe paddy, the locals need to inform the Military Council checkpoints in advance. Subsequently, soldiers request tolls for permitting the transport of machinery and equipment. In fact, tolls are even being imposed for attending funerals and entering or leaving the town these days”, a Natthankwin resident told KIC.

The majority of Nyaunglebin District’s population relies on paddy and pea cultivation, as well as running orchards for their livelihood. Farmers have been grappling with challenges stemming from the elevated costs of pesticides and fertilizers, and the imposition of tolls has exacerbated their burden and suffering.

Everyone has to pay tolls for traveling in and out of town, and we even need to pay a toll for moving farm equipment.” another local said.

Local farmers also voice their concerns that as the period of time removed from their homes has been prolonged by the escalation of the war.They are unable to tend to their own farming activities, leading to financial losses and worsening their economic situation and their livelihood.

In Natthankwin Township, situated in Nyaunglebin District, a territory under the control of the 3rd Brigade of the Karen National Union (KNU), the Military Council is conducting house-to-house inspections to verify the list of overnight guests, randomly checking pedestrians’ phones, and detaining individuals on suspicion. According to KNU documents, at least 10 people have been detained solely on suspicion.

In a recent incident, a Lelwainggyi villager who was shopping in Natthankwin Township was apprehended by soldiers on October 10th based on suspicion. As of now, KIC has not been able to confirm whether he has been released yet.