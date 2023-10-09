BNI Unveils ‘Deciphering Myanmar’s Peace Process – A Reference Guide (2022-23)’ in Online Introduction

Daw Tin Tin Nyo, the Managing Director of BNI, explained that the publication of the book by BNI-MPM is aimed at highlighting key insights into the peace process that resonate with the aspirations and perspectives of the people, and this book is intended to serve as a user-friendly reference guide for individuals seeking to understand the fundamentals of Myanmar’s peace process.

“Just use this book as your guide, and you’ll grasp the ins and outs of Myanmar’s political and peace situation. We published it to simplify and clarify the information about these processes”, Daw Tin Tin Nyo told KIC.

The book covers topics with titles like “Exploring the New Landscape of the Peace Process,” “Conflict Situations Across Myanmar,” “The Role of the Vanguard of the Spring Revolution or the NUCC (National Unity Consultative Council),” and “An Overview of EROs (Ethnic Resistance Organizations)”, and can be downloaded in both Myanmar and English from the MPM website.

Nan Phaw Gay, who serves as both the Editor-in-Chief of KIC and the Chairperson of BNI’s Policy Committee, detailed in her opening speech how BNI, a collective of 15 ethnic media outlets, is dedicated to monitoring and reporting on the peace process, while actively gathering information.

“In our continuous involvement in monitoring the peace process, BNI has strived to offer comprehensive insights, covering conflicts both within ethnic regions, and throughout the entire nation. We welcome your input and recommendations if you identify areas where we can enhance our efforts. Currently, we are actively engaged in the meticulous collection of data concerning entities that are infringing upon the human rights of people across the country. We firmly believe that this data will serve as vital records, guiding toward appropriate actions in the future”, she said.

BNI-MPM, established in 2013, has been publishing these reference books annually to provide clear insights into the key aspects of conflicts, the evolution and trajectory of peace initiatives by individuals and organizations. The latest edition marks the publication of our 8th volume.

The event introducing the new book featured an opening address by the Chairperson of BNI’s Policy Committee, informative videos highlighting BNI-MPM’s processes, a concise overview of the book’s contents, and an engaging question-and-answer session. The event concluded with expressions of gratitude to all the attendees.

Approximately 40 individuals, including BNI officials, invited guests, and journalists, participated in the BNI-MPM’s new book launch event on October 5th, held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am Myanmar time.