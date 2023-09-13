KNU 5th Brigade Captures Hsa Law Kyo Military Camp in Khay Pu Village-Tract

KNU’s Mutraw District (Brigade 5) has disclosed that the Military Council camp, housing over 50 troops, is located near the residential areas of the local populace. Additionally, it has been reported that the camp conducts interrogations of civilians, including students, and has been known to make threats and fire within the village.

“In the initial stage, we advanced toward their camp and launched an attack, causing significant casualties among the Military Council’s troops, forcing them to withdraw from the area. We then surrounded and secured control over the camp where they had fled. Following this attack, airstrikes were conducted in the villages surrounding the camp yesterday. There have been reports of civilian casualties, but we do not yet have all the details,” detailed Lieutenant Colonel Saw Kler Doh, spokesperson for the KNU 5th Brigade, told KIC.

The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) joint forces captured the camp on the morning of September 6.

The Hsa Law Kyo Military Council military camp was established in 2007. During the attack on the camp, casualties were suffered by troops of the Military Council.

Furthermore, significant quantities of heavy weapons, small arms, and ammunition were confiscated, and there were no reported casualties among the KNLA joint forces, as stated by Mutraw District.

Following the capture of the camp, on September 7, two Military Council warplanes conducted airstrikes on Kaw Loh Baw Hta village, Tae Thoo Khee village, and Dae Pu Noh village-tract in Lu Thaw Township, as reported by KNU’s Mutraw District.

Similarly, on the morning of September 7, the Hpapun People’s Defense Force (PPDF) reported the immediate death of Ward 4 administrator U Soe Min. This incident occurred as a drone-dropped bomb struck during a meeting of Military Council staff at the General Administration Office meeting hall in Kamarmaung Township, Mutraw (Hpapun) District.