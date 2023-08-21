Despite Fighting at Let Khat Taung, Neany Chinese-run asinos Continue Normal Operations

“For approximately 2 months, we experienced a lack of electricity, greatly hindering our activities. There’s a casino situated at the head of Min Let Pan village. From this point, artillery shells are fired nightly by the BGF hill towards Let Khat Taung.

The casino operates using a robust generator, so there are no power outages. The situation with the Chinese and traffickers remains calm. If you travel from Min Let Pan, the casino’s lights are a nightly sight. It’s as if the town is divided into two distinct parts. On one side, there’s conflict and people are on the move, while on the other, there are lights and bustling activity,” a resident of Min Let Pan village shared with KIC.

According to individuals closely associated with the business, local young men and women are mostly employed in Chinese online scam operations in areas like Shwe Kokko, Ingyin Myaing, and Myawaddy, where the casino gambling rings are under the control of the BGF and Military Council troops.

As a result of the ongoing clashes, certain local residents residing in close proximity to the conflict have been compelled to flee. Electricity supply has been disrupted in villages like Ingyin Myaing and Min Let Pan, situated within the Mae Htaw Talay village-tract in Myawaddy Township. However, residents of Min Let Pan have observed that the casino gambling operation, managed by the Border Guard Force remains constantly illuminated.

A local woman shared with KIC, “For about 2 months, there has been no electricity, which has hindered my ability to do anything. While working in a Chinese casino is an option, I feel insecure about working for them. Although my family’s livelihood isn’t great at home, I’m not inclined to work in the casino. Many people have obtained Certificates of Identity (CI) and left for Bangkok.”

Since midnight on June 5, Thailand has cut off the supply of electricity to the Shwe Kokko area in the northern part of Myawaddy Township and the Ingyin Myaing area in the southern part of Myawaddy Township. The casino gambling operations along the border have become a hub for various criminal activities, including drug-related offenses, online scam businesses, and human trafficking. According to local civilians, these illicit activities have proliferated notably during the current era of military rule.

The Junta is making significant efforts to retake control of the Let Khat Taung hill-based military camp, which was recently targeted and seized by the KNLA revolutionary joint column. In their pursuit, the Military Council is employing various tactics, including artillery shelling, airstrikes, and ground operations. However they themselves have suffered a significant number of casualties, as reported from the ground.