Airstrikes Target Village Clinic in Kyaukkyi Township, Resulting in One Death and Another Injury

In the afternoon of August 24, the Military Council dropped six bombs on the village of Thal Thaw Mu Thal Thaw Kwar in Kyaukkyi Township. As a result, a 28-year-old local man lost his life, and a 23-year-old member of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) joint force sustained injuries, as reported by KNU Central.

According to a village woman, the man who was struck by shrapnel during the airstrikes was accompanying his pregnant wife to the village clinic for medical care.

“He accompanied his pregnant wife to the clinic as she was about to give birth. There were obstetrics and gynecology doctors present. The deceased individual was from the village. Amid the airstrikes, he climbed out of the trench to retrieve equipment and was struck by shrapnel, leading to his death. Another person sustained injuries to the leg and arm,” she shared with KIC.

Local sources also reported that several schools under the Kawthoolei Education Department had been closed due to concerns of additional airstrikes following the incident.

“Numerous Kawthoolei schools near the military camp have remained closed for a week, starting on the 24th, due to concerns over airstrikes. This was revealed during a parent-teacher meeting,” disclosed the resident, who preferred to remain anonymous.

In a similar incident in Kyaukkyi Township in the past few days, a woman lost her life when a bomb struck a public house during the Military Council’s airstrikes. Following this incident, warplanes have been increasingly seen hovering over the area, leading the local residents to live in a state of heightened fear and anxiety.

In August this year, the Military Council resorted to severing telephone lines and launching airstrikes in three townships—Kyaukkyi, Mone, and Shwegyin—in Nyaunglebin District. As a result, numerous residents had to leave their homes.