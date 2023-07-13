The Perils of Local travel passing through Thanlwin River Bridge

“At Thanlwin Bridge in Hpa-An, inspections have become extremely stringent. As someone who sells fruits in Hpa-An on a daily basis, I have experienced firsthand the rigorous checks imposed on both locals and travelers. They even demand to see and inspect our phones, and those without a phone are often subjected to scolding”, a local food vendor told KIC.

The demolition of the Bilin Bridge in Mon State, the Donthami Bridge connecting Mon and Karen States, and the Warbotaw and Bayinnyi Cave bridges on the west side of the Thanlwin River in June and July resulted in heightened inspections at the Thanlwin Bridge checkpoint.

Previously, soldiers at the bridge would casually inspect pedestrians, motorcycles, trucks, and vehicles crossing, but recently they have begun to rigorously interrogate individuals passing through.

The residents from Hpa-Kap, Yathae Pyan, Myaing Kalay, Mokekadi, and other areas on the western side of the Thanlwin River, who regularly commute to Hpa-An for work or school, face significant inconveniences and frustrations due to the stringent inspections and admonishments they encounter.

Due to the language barrier, certain ethnic individuals who do not speak Myanmar fluently, often struggle to provide clear answers to the soldiers’ inquiries at the checkpoints. As a consequence, they frequently face detainment by the soldiers on suspicion, leading to situations where their family members must resort to bribery in order to secure their release.

Clashes intermittently take place on the Kyondoe-Kawkareik Road but local residents have little choice but to travel as part of their economic livelihood. However during periods of calm, soldiers frequently resort to extorting money from travelers.

Presently, there is frequent fighting occurring within the territory controlled by the 6th Brigade of the Karen National Union (KNU). The day-to-day traffic conditions in the area are heavily influenced by the intensity of these conflicts. As a result of the unrest, border trade routes are experiencing delays, and regional travel has become increasingly challenging, locals said.