Junta Troops again burn houses in Karen village in their hunt from PDF and KNU supporters

“Both individuals who lost their lives were innocent civilians residing in Thandaung, with no affiliation to any armed groups. The first victim was laid to rest in his native village. The second victim, was discovered with a firearm which had been deliberately and cynically planted near his lifeless body.

This nefarious act was orchestrated by the Military Council soldiers, who falsely accused him of being affiliated with the People’s Defense Force (PDF). Consequently, the residents were apprehensive and hesitant to approach or handle the body. The latter victim was shot while returning from a motorcycle ride”, a Thandaung resident woman told KIC.

On July 7th, the Military Council troops had also set fire to four houses located near a church in the ward, claiming that they belonged to officials of the Karen National Union (KNU).

“Upon discovering traditional Karen drum drawings on the brick walls of the houses, the Military Council troops wrongfully identified them as the residences of KNU elders and proceeded to burn them down. In fact these were simply homes owned by civilians and had no affiliation with any organization”, a witness said.

Following the outbreak of clashes in Thandaung earlier this year, a significant number of local people were compelled to abandon their homes and seek refuge elsewhere for their safety. Those who have remained in the town, as well as those who pass through, frequently face the risk of arrest, interrogation, and in some instances, even death at the hands of Military Council soldiers. These individuals are unjustly accused of having affiliations with the resistance forces, locals said.

Since February 4th, the Military Council has persistently burned the homes of KNU members, religious leaders, and innocent civilians in Thandaung, falsely alleging the presence of PDFs.

Locals have reported, although the information remains unconfirmed, that the Military Council has allegedly destroyed at least 24 houses that may have been owned by KNU elders in Thandaung. and many more houses that had no connection with KNU officials.