Event Organized to Empower and Support Sexual Violence Survivors in Mae Sot

Nan Ei, the event organizer, explained to KIC that the main objective of the event was to pay respect to the survivors of sexual violence, and remember those who lost their lives as a result of such violence.

“There are numerous women, men, and children who have experienced sexual abuse globally. This event serves as a tribute to those who have survived sexual violence. We are organizing this event to acknowledge and pay tribute to those who have tragically lost their lives as a result of sexual violence,” stated Nan Ei.

She urged individuals who have experienced sexual violence to seek open consultations within their community.

The event, organized by THE SPACE Youth Learning Center, was attended by individuals who have migrated for various reasons, as well as LGBT activists and women activists.

An LGBT activist, who participated in the event, emphasized, “We must recognize that psychological abuse often paves the way for sexual violence. If you come across such situations, it is important to inform those around you. Seek support from organizations that specialize in this matter. In case of experiencing sexual assault, it is crucial to keep a record of the incident and report it step by step to the appropriate authorities. Even if it is not personally happening to you, intervene and report, if you witness someone else being subjected to it.”

According to the review paper “Sexual Violence Against Women under the Political Instability” released by the Burmese Women’s Union (BWU) in June, the victims of sexual violence against women in Myanmar are facing significant challenges in seeking justice after the military coup in 2021. The paper highlights the gradual disappearance of a safe and peaceful social environment for women amidst the political instability.