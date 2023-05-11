KNLA ambush kills 6 Military Council soldiers in fierce Tanyin battle in Dooplaya District Karen State

The Military Council has established its troops in Taung Sun, Anan Kwin, Lut Shan, and Takon Taing villages located in the Win Yaw region of the KNU’s Win Yay Township. These troops frequently launch artillery attacks on residential areas. They also frequently place landmines near schools and villages, interrogate passers-by, and fire warning shots in a threatening manner on a main road in the region, locals said.

Despite not being a current combat zone, the village of Wah Pa The, also situated in Win Yay Township, was subjected to bombing by the Junta’s fighter jets on May 7th at 11pm and again on May 8th at noon.

However on May 9th ,the Junta’s ground forces were ambushed by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) near Tanyin village, leading to a fierce battle after the arrival of the 61st and 62nd Infantry Battalions based in Kyainseikgyi, the 343rd Light Infantry Battalion based in Mount Aryu from Mon State, and the 1022nd Border Guard Forces (BGF) Battalion travelling in a convoy of , 22 vehicles.

A KNU official reported,” The fighting started at around 6:00 am on May 10th.We inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy. We killed 6 soldiers, destroyed 4 vehicles, and captured several enemy troops. We also seized a number of weapons and were surprised to find WY(Yaba amphetamine) tablets on their bodies.”

The KNLA intercepted and launched an attack on the joint forces of the Military Council and BGF as they were on their way to the Tactical Operation Command in Anan Kwin village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Southeastern Command.

Amidst the conflict, the Military Council indiscriminately shelled the surrounding villages, while two fighter jets conducted reconnaissance flights in the area, causing widespread panic among the local residents, forcing them to flee.

The airstrikes claimed the lives of three KNLA fighters and left two civilians injured, resistance forces announced.