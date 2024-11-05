Articles

Junta Airstrike Kills Three in Naungcho Township, Shan State

Three civilians including a mother of a newborn were killed when a junta airstrike dropped 500 pound bombs on Hsammahse Village in Naungcho Township on 1 November 2024.

1 day ago
The bombs killed the mother of a 3-day-old infant, a 70-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man. Six other civilians were also injured, two of whom were monks.. A sugar factory near to near Hsammahse Village and several houses were also destroyed.

The junta carried out another airstrike in in Naungcho Township that destroyed several houses the next day, 2 November.

A Shan Human Rights Foundation (SHRF) spokesperson, Ying Leng Harn, condemned the junta for targeting civilians and conducting airstrikes.

She said: “The junta is targeting civilians, and even monks are not spared. These actions constitute specific violations of human rights.

Previously, on 27 October, a junta airstrike hit Thabyay Ward in Naungcho Township. It killed 60-year-old local U Thein Tun, injured a 50-year-old woman and destroyed three houses according to the TNLA.

