9 Detained Under Political Section 505(a) Released from Taung Kalay Prison, Hpa-An

The State Military Council has not yet released the list of prisoners granted amnesty on Kason Full Moon Day from Taung Kalay Prison, Bawa Thit rock-quarry camp, and Latkhanar agricultural camp in Karen State. However, according to a mother who visited and welcomed the freed prisoners, only those who have completed their sentence under Section 505(a) were released under amnesty.

“Yesterday, Taung Kalay released only nine individuals who had been detained under Political Section 505(a). Among them were seven men and two women, including two from Kyondoe and one from Kawkareik. Those who are nearing the end of their sentence or have already served their time are released alongside other convicted criminals on significant occasions. If you commit a crime again, you’ll be required to serve the remainder of your sentence,” said the mother of a political prisoner from Hpa-An.

Since the military coup, Karen State residents who opposed the takeover have been subject to arbitrary arrests and unjust imprisonment in local prisons and detention camps.

Lawyers who are assisting with legal cases in the state report that over 100 individuals, including CDM teachers and staff, political activists, revolutionary youth, and local residents, remain in custody after being arrested.

According to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP), from the 2021 coup until May 3, 2023, a total of 21,850 people were arrested due to their involvement in anti-dictatorship activities. Out of this number, 17,846 individuals are still detained while 5,818 have been sentenced to prison.