Over 500,000 war-displaced people in Kawthoolei need urgent assistance reports KPSN

KPSN explained that the influx of refugees has surged because the Military Council has stepped up shelling, and escalated airstrikes in Kawthoolei. KPSN also emphasized the critical need for essential supplies such as food, shelter, medicines, and school materials, along with targeted aid for women and children.

“After cross-checking the list of internally displaced people (IDPs) supported by relevant districts and townships, and assessing the situation of the communities, we have gathered this information.

Unfortunately, we have only been able to offer limited support to meet critical needs of the IDPs. Our intention in compiling this list is to facilitate cross-border assistance from both domestic and foreign organizations to provide more comprehensive aid to those in need”, KPSN spokeswoman Naw Wah Khu Shee told KIC.

Compared to the data released by KPSN in August 2022, there has been a significant increase of 180,000 in the number of Karen IDPs. KPSN has reported a substantial rise in the number of refugees, particularly in the districts of Taungoo, Nyaunglebin, and Thaton. According to KPSN, an urgent requirement of 36 million dollars is needed to supply the amount of rice that would be sufficient for each person for the next six months.

KPSN has highlighted the necessity of revising the approach towards humanitarian assistance by relevant organizations. They have also urged the Thai government to grant residence and medical treatment rights to Karen IDPs in Thailand.

KPSN strongly urges the international community not to support the Military Council in both the political and economic spheres. This includes a halt to the sale of jet fuel, implementation of sanctions against businesses owned by the Junta, and the provision of humanitarian and political aid to the people of Myanmar.

According to the latest records, there are currently more than 120,000 IDPs in Thaton District, over 30,000 in Taungoo, over 140,000 in Nyaunglebin, over 10,000 in Myeik-Dawei District, over 100,000 in Hpapun (Mutraw), over 900,000 in Dooplaya, and over 10,000 in Hpa-An.

KPSN is a Karen civil society network consisting of 30 organizations and its members have been providing support for vulnerable people and communities in this conflict-torn region for decades, striving to empower local communities, building transparent and accountable institutions, and helping to create a sustainable and equitable peace in Myanmar.