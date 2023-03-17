AAPP receives Geuzenpenning Award 2023 in Netherlands

According to the Geuzen Medal Foundation, the reason for awarding the Geuzenpenning Award 2023 to the AAPP was due to the organization’s reliability in collecting, recording, and exposing human rights violations to both the people of Myanmar, and the global community.

“We believe that this award is a hero’s award of the Spring Revolution given to those who rebelled against the military dictatorship, those who were arrested and detained, innocent people who were subjected to tortured, those who lost their homes and those who gave their lives,” an official of the AAPP told KIC.

The Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs tweeted “ his respect and recognition for the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), acknowledging their brave fight for justice and emphasizing the crucial role of their actions in promoting human rights and accountability.”

Established in 2000 on the Thai-Myanmar border, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) was formed with the objective of providing support and encouragement to secure the release of all political prisoners, as well as improving their quality of life during and after incarceration.