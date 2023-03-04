4 battles erupt in Dawei in February, at least 44 Military Council troops killed

Comrade D Nay Htoo, information officer of the Dawei District 1st Battalion of the Cuckoo Column, claimed that skirmishes near the villages of Prika, Thingan Tone, Thabya-Mechaung in Dawei Township, and around Saw Phyar village in Thayetchaung Township had resulted in the death of at least 44 Military Council troops, with many others sustaining injuries.

“ It is difficult to collect accurate lists of casualties during battles. However we have taken the time to check and verify the casualty list of the Military Council, and we are releasing it to the public to provide as much truthful information as possible,” he told KIC.

During the fierce clashes, the Cuckoo Column and the People Defense Forces (PDF) based in Dawei cooperated and executed both defensive and offensive maneuvers, dealing significant blows to the Military Council. Comrade D Nay Htoo acknowledged this success, but he also noted that the Military Council persists in using violence and intimidation to coerce local residents, extorting money from travelers and highway buses on the Dawei-Hteekhee Road and beyond.

A member of the Cuckoo Column, a resistance group that operates as part of the allied joint forces, stated that prior to undertaking any military operations, the local resistance forces visited the neighboring villages in the vicinity of the planned clash and personally informed the villagers of the upcoming situation, and also posted warnings through social media platforms in advance.

“ In this area, there are abundant forests, orchards, and plantations. Thus, if the villagers are forewarned of an upcoming battle, they can seek refuge in these havens. Once the area has been cleared of any danger, we personally visit the hiding spots and inform them that it is now safe to return home without any harm”, he explained.

The allied joint forces, which included the Cuckoo Column, engaged in 8 battles with the Military Council in Dawei in the year 2022. According to the Cuckoo Column’ s information officer, two brave resistance fighters lost their lives during the clashes that took place in February.