Military Council suffers 15 casualties in Ye-U battles, 3 PDF members also martyred

Local sources claimed that 5 Junta soldiers were killed and at least 10 others were injured during these clashes.

3 PDF members also sacrificed their lives in these skirmishes, once in the north of Ye-U on February 4th and once in the west of Ye-U on February 6th, a local resistance fighter told KNG.

“Two comrades from the Shwebo District 9th Battalion were killed by small arms fire in the battle on February 6th. In the battle on February 4th, a scout of our ally forces was also killed.

He was cold-bloodedly executed when wounded by an artillery explosion and unable to run. The Military Council too suffered about 15 casualties in the battle that day”, he said.

On February 6th, Lt. Commander of Shwebo Battalion Ko Zin Yaw (35) and comrade Thaw Kyar, members of the Local Defense Forces, were killed in the battle near the brook close to Min Paung village in Ye-U Township.

Ko Zin Yaw was an elected youth representative of Shwebo District in Sagaing Region’s Youth Affairs Committee during the pre-coup period. His death is a priceless loss for the country and the youths, the Committee announced.

Local Defense Forces engaged in two battles in the west and north of Ye-U against a 100-strong Military Council column that invaded the area on February 3rd.