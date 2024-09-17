IPCM Demands Journalists Have Access to Natural Disaster Areas

The demand was made in a 14 September 2024 statement by the IPCM that said the media should be free to report accurately from the ground during and after floods as it will help people providing aid and lessen the impact on civilians.

U Toe Zaw Latt, the Secretary of the IPCM said to Karen Information Center (KIC): “At present, we lack information about the situation on the ground. Many sensitive areas, like Kayin (Karen) and Karenni regions, are affected. Moreover, there have been disruptions to communication channels due to the ongoing fighting. Understanding the true conditions on the ground could greatly aid in saving lives.”

IPCM also called on the junta not to cut communications to areas affected by natural disasters as this can prevent people in danger calling for help and can result in greater number of deaths and more suffering.

U Toe Zaw Latt said: “Journalists will be present only in the sensitive areas mentioned and properly functioning communication channels could save many lives. Therefore, it is necessary to reopen these communication channels for both rescue operations and to grant journalists access.”

The junta’s campaign against journalists that has seen it revoke media licences, raid journalist’s homes and arrest journalists has forced media outlets to leave the country and made effective reporting impossible in many cases. The IPCM has called on the junta to stop its persecution of the media and to immediately release imprisoned journalists.

There has been flooding in Mandalay and Magway regions, Mon, Karen, Kayah (Karenni), and Shan states and Naypyidaw. According to the IPCM statement, the lack of advance warnings and inadequate flood prevention measures in those regions led to a greater loss of lives and property.

There has also been little, if any help, to help rehabilitate communities affected by the flooding and in some areas rescue operations are even being hampered, by junta inspections and restrictions, according to reports from local aid workers and civilian society organisations.