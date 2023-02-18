Military Council shelling and airstrikes 3,600 flee to Thai border Kawkaweik Karen state

On the night of February 10, a jet fighter dropped 2 bombs on Panwet Phoe Khaloe village with, and more than 3,600 local villagers fleeing due to the firing of artillery shells from the Waw Lay tactical command center of the Military Council, a local resident said.

“Now there is no one in the village. Everyone has fled to the Thai side. On Feb 13, when artillery shelled Panwet Phoe Khaloe village, all the villagers fled,” he told KIC. Pado Saw El Kaw Thaw, KNU Secretary of Kawkareik township said “They had to flee immediately, so they need food. Some people are staying at Acquaintances’ houses in Thailand. There are also people living in stone caves.

Some are living in the corn fields. The exact number of those who fled is still being verified. What they need now is basic food,” he told KIC.

The residents close to the area, said that since the Thai authorities have only allowed local residents to take shelter in one place along the Thai border. The local residents are facing difficulties without adequate accommodation and food.

The new arrivals came from 13 villages such as Maw Khee, Maw Phoe Khaloe, Kwee Sel Phoe, Balato, Kawt Sel, Kalaw Waw, Khaw Phoe Khee, Phaw Bu Lahtar, Htee Thel Lel, Kanel Khalel Khee, Ukayit Khee, Htee Ka Pa Lel and Panwet Phoe Khaloe, have all fled to the Thai-Myanmar border and are currently in urgent need of basic food and blankets.