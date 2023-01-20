Articles

Attack on Thanbyuzayat police station Mon state kills 3 policemen

Ye Guerrilla Forces (YGF), an armed revolutionary group from Ye Township, conducted a surprise attack on the regional police station in Htin Shu village in Thanbyuzayat Township, Mon State around 6:30 am on January 18th, killing 3 policemen and injuring 5 others, YGF stated.

There were only about 10 policemen at that police station. When YGF and joint forces raided the camp, a 20-minute exchange of fire broke out with the police in the camp, but they were unable tofully capture the police station and had to retreat, YGF announced.

Bo Kyan Yit, a member of YGF said., “After the incident, the Military Council sent reinforcements and searched the surrounding forest areas this morning and used artillery. oldiers have now reinforced the police station”, Bo Kyan Yit, a member of YGF said.

Although the news of the raid on the police station is spreading on social networks, the Military Council remains silent on the incident.

Similarly, YGF fighters attacked the Nhit Karen village police station in Lamaing Township, Mon State on January 11th. At that time the police ran away, so they were able to burn down the police station building, YGF announced.

