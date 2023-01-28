Almost 50 percent of armaments completed in NUG southern military region

Deputy commander Saw Shar gave this answer to KIC’s question about the NUG Ministry of Défense’s provision of weapons, at the advanced training graduation ceremony of People’s Defense Forces (Black Leopard column) from southern military region’s sub-region No.3, on January 24th.

“In terms of armament, we are still working hard to meet the target for the entire southern region. We aim to have 75 percent of all military columns in the region fully armed, but under the current situation, armaments are not even 50 percent complete. We have to progress in this area”, he told KIC.

The Black Leopard column’s advanced training graduation ceremony was attended by officials from the NUG Ministry of Defense and the sub-region No.3, including deputy commander Saw Shar.

At the ceremony, weapons provided by the NUG Ministry of Defense and 10-lakh kyats endowed by the NUG Union Prime Minister were also presented to the graduating fighters, according to southern military region’s statement.

As armaments progress, the former defensive revolutionary tactics will shift to offensive strategies in the latter stages, and the war fronts will be expanded, deputy commander Saw Shar said.

Currently, the resistance joint forces and the Military Council troops are fighting fiercely in the villages around the Kyondoe area of Kawkareik Township. Due to the heavy casualties on the Military Council side in those clashes, Junta Air Force’s air support was being used almost continuously, according to local revolutionary fighters.

On January 17th, the Union Prime Minister of NUG Mahn Win Khaing Than attended the training graduation ceremony of PDF-Dawna Column and provided weapons.

Similarly, the NUG provided 50 weapons on December 25th last year to the Cobra column, which is aggressively attacking the Military Council, the NUG Ministry of Defense announced on December 26th.