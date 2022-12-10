Articles

Kawkareik Teacher & Student Wounded By Junta Shelling

A teacher and her seven-year-old student were injured by regime artillery shells that hit their school in Kawkareik Township, Karen State on Tuesday.

le yagaw Send an email 6 days ago
According to a woman who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals, three shells were fired at Maung Ma Ywar Thit village: one hit the roof of the school and the others landed nearby.

“Fortunately, most of the students weren’t in school as it was lunchtime.”

The woman said the child’s left arm was seriously injured by shrapnel, and the teacher was hit in the face and hand.

Residents of Maung Ma Ywar Thit said there was no fighting in the area and described the Regime’s attack on their village as cruel and nefarious.

In the last few days, the regime has also shelled Khu Don and Bawk Dai villages with artillery. On Wednesday, junta soldiers were spotted in the south of Kawk Nwe town before returning to Kawkareik town a few hours later.

Since November, the junta has increased its attacks against the Karen National Liberation Army’s Brigade 6. More than 5,000 villagers south of Kawkareik town were forced to leave their home villages due to the military’s daily and nightly reconnaissance flights, often preceded by deadly airstrikes.

