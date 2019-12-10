KNU and Burma Army to Meet in Naypyidaw to Discuss Road Development, Troop Movements and Conflict

The Karen National Union is to meet with Burma Army officers to discuss tensions over road building, troop expansion in Karen State. The meeting will be held in Naypyidaw, today, December 10 2019, according to KNU statement released yesterday.

The meeting is mainly to discuss about military issues including tensions in some areas of the KNU controlled territories due to road construction by the Burma army.

KNU statement said the Tatmadaw (Burma Army) increased its troops in some areas causing tension on the ground, “especially due to expansion and building of roads in areas of the KNLA Brigades 3 and 5, which is contrary to the NCA provisions and have become obstacles to the peace process.”

The KNU’s 12 delegation led by vice chairperson – Padoh Saw Kwe Htoo Win and general secretary – Padoh Saw Ta Doh Moo left for Napyidaw on December 9 to meet with the Burma army representatives led by Lieutenant General Ya Pyit, KNU statement said.

The KNU said the meeting is the result of consistence efforts by KNU leaders during the past year trying to approach the government and Tatmadaw leaders.

The KNU said it hopes to gain an agreement on the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement’s ceasefire implementation related to processes and to resolve tensions caused by Burma Army troop movements into its controlled territory.

The success of this meeting will also help with resumption of the meeting for Joint Implementation and Ceasefire Monitoring as well as the 21st Century Panglong Conference.

The KNU statement reaffirms its position in striving to gain federal democracy through fair and just negotiations through political dialogues and to strengthen the ceasefire in accordance with the NCA.

Tags: Burma army, Ceasefire, KNU