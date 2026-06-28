Residents of at least six villages flee fearing airstrikes in Kyaikto

Kyaikto Township falls within Doo Tha Htu District, the operational territory of Brigade 1 of the Karen National Union (KNU) under the KNU’s administrative system.

Residents of Chaungsauk Village in Kyaukhpyar Village Tract and surrounding communities have been forced to flee due to concerns over renewed aerial attacks.

The junta carried out airstrikes on June 18 and 19, bombing the same area on two consecutive days. Fearing additional air raids, residents from at least six villages, including Kyaukhpyar and Chaungsauk, fled their homes.

“Rumors that military aircraft could return at any time have kept everyone on high alert. Most people no longer feel safe staying in their villages. Especially at night, they are too afraid to sleep at home and instead spend the night in the forest. Some have gone to stay with relatives and friends in other villages,” a Kyaikto resident said.

At least four people were killed in the June 18 and 19 airstrikes, including both civilians and resistance fighters.

According to locals, the junta frequently targets villages and civilian areas in KNU Brigade 1 territory with artillery, drone, and air attacks, even without ground clashes.

Kyaikto Township has faced repeated junta airstrikes in recent months. On June 5, a local man was killed when junta forces shelled Takwipu Village with artillery.

Across Doo Tha Htu District, civilians have been forced to seek shelter in forests due to the junta’s indiscriminate attacks on residential areas. Displaced residents urgently need food supplies, medicines, and other forms of humanitarian assistance.