The Karen Human Rights Group (KHRG) announced that the Military Council has burned the wreckage of its K-8W fighter jet, which was shot down by Karenni ethnic resistance forces on November 11th last year.

On December 14th, as Junta soldiers advanced to the paddy fields near Kamadipoli village in Thandaung Township, they clashed with local resistance forces in a shootout. The following day, December 15th, Military Council troops burned down and destroyed the wreckage, KHRG also said the Junta troops also set fire to a barn and a hut owned by locals near the location of the clash.

According to a separate statement from the Karenni State Interim Executive Council (IEC), the K-8W fighter, piloted by Colonel Khaing Thant Moe, carried out almost 40 airstrikes in Kachin and Karenni states before being shot down. The pilot was captured by the Karenni resistance and is still in their custody as POW-prisoner of war and resistance sources say that Colonel Khaing Moe, the first pilot to be captured will eventually be charged and put on trial under the legal framework of the NUG.