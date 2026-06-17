KNU Chair calls for investing in future generations to help build Kawthoolei State

Kawthoolei is the endonym for a proposed state that Karen nationalists have sought to establish.

In a message marking the 77th anniversary of Kawthoolei Day on June 14, the KNU Chairman said it is necessary to understand the evolving political situation in real time to build Kawthoolei, which would guarantee the rights to self-determination and self-governance.

To meet the needs of the public, including the Karen people, and to ensure growth and prosperity, the KNU Chairman said it is essential to acquire skills in administration and public affairs management and to nurture a new generation of talented youth across various fields.

In addition, effective leadership, administration, public security, and economic support from the KNU-formed Revolutionary Administration Council and Consultative Council must also contribute to the establishment of Kawthoolei.

The people are not merely calling for the emergence of Kawthoolei and its government in words, they are actively working to build it by defining their own territory and seeking recognition. However, the KNU Chairman also pointed out the need for practical efforts to establish Kawthoolei that are consistent with current political and ethnic dynamics.

Despite initial military successes at the start of the Karen armed revolution in 1949, administrative weaknesses were evident, leading to the establishment of the Kawthoolei government at a meeting held in Taungoo, Bago Region, on June 14, 1949.

The formation of the Kawthoolei government is commemorated as Kawthoolei Day, which KNU-controlled areas observe annually.