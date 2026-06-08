KNU and IEC to join forces on environmental conservation efforts

On World Environment Day (June 5), the two ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) issued the joint statement expressing their willingness to protect natural resources, ecosystems, and rivers.

KNU and IEC said they are ready to collaborate with civil society organizations, environmental conservation networks, experts, and relevant authorities to identify problems caused by environmental pollution and seek practical long-term solutions.

The statement also emphasized their intention to facilitate support for the cause and welcome information sharing, consultation, and collaboration to strengthen environmental conservation efforts.

In addition, the administrative framework will be improved through regulations on mining and strengthened protection of natural resources in KNU and IEC-administered areas, while policies and regulations will be developed in line with international and regional standards, the statement added.

Meanwhile, researchers have warned that mining activities along rivers flowing from Myanmar into Thailand have contaminated water and soil with toxic substances, adversely affecting public health, livelihoods, and local economies.

As a result, more than 600 people in Thailand’s Chiang Mai Province have joined a public campaign calling on the government to protect rivers and preserve the environment.

“We take seriously the concerns raised by local communities, civil society organizations, environmental networks, researchers, and the public regarding environmental challenges affecting the Kok River, the Salween (Thanlwin) River, and other transboundary waterways. These concerns deserve careful attention, credible investigation, and constructive cooperation among all relevant stakeholders,” the KNU-IEC joint statement said.

KNU and IEC also called on governments, civil society organizations, local communities, researchers, development partners, and the international community to work together in addressing environmental challenges through collaboration, scientific research, evidence-based decision-making, and mutual respect.

World Environment Day was established by the United Nations in 1972 at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment to promote global awareness and action on environmental protection