Articles

Militia Group Joins Junta on Asia Highway Checkpoints

A junta aligned Karen militia under Bo Bi is helping to man checkpoints and carrying out inspections on the Asia Highway between the towns of Hpa-An and Kawkareik.

Karen News Send an email 2 days ago
54 Less than a minute

Bo Bi’s militia was previously under the military-aligned Democratic Karen Buddhist Army – Brigade 5 but it split away from them in 2016. Initially they sought refuge in the Khyin Phawdawmu Monastery and as a result also became known as the Phawdawmu Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (Phawdawmu DKBA).

A local said to the Karen Information Center (KIC): “There are many junta checkpoints along this road. Among them, the DKBA faction led by Bo Bi is also cooperating with the junta to conduct inspections of travellers.”

Another resident said: “The DKBA [faction led by Bo Bi] primarily checks travellers. The junta troops remain in the background and only come to the front of the checkpoint if they need to make a show. I’m scared because they’re stationed together with the junta. Sometimes I’m afraid to travel on that road. Because they sometimes confiscate goods from local people, I have to avoid that road. I have to be careful.”

Bo Bi’s militia has also been helping to transport junta troops and weapons along the Kawkareik to Myawaddy section of the Asia Highway as the junta tries to retake that section of the highway.

Bo Bi’s militia has also established a base in Windayei Village in Hpa-An Township. As a result, locals are afraid and anxious.

Post Views: 52
Show More

Karen News

Related Articles

Photo of Junta launches offensive in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region

Junta launches offensive in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region

17 hours ago
Photo of Census Enumerators Deliberately Under-Representing Ethnic People

Census Enumerators Deliberately Under-Representing Ethnic People

5 days ago
Photo of Junta deploying hundreds of reinforcements around Hpa-An, Karen State

Junta deploying hundreds of reinforcements around Hpa-An, Karen State

1 week ago
Photo of BGF Helps Junta Collect Conscription Lists

BGF Helps Junta Collect Conscription Lists

1 week ago
Back to top button
Close