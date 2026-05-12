DKBA vows to crack down on drugs and gambling

The remarks were made during the first meeting between the DKBA commander-in-chief and local population, held on May 7 in Sonseemyaing village, Myawaddy Township, Karen State, where the DKBA headquarters is located.

At the meeting, locals presented a list of about ten requests, including urging the DKBA to take action against drug and gambling problems that could negatively affect the region.

“Even if it is not possible to completely eradicate gambling, the leaders have a strong desire to significantly reduce it. We’ll also take action when we receive information about gambling dens operating in local communities,” said Colonel Saw Pha Blae, the spokesperson for the DKBA.

The meeting between the DKBA commander-in-chief and locals was attended by more than 400 people from 19 villages, including Sonseemyaing, Warmihta, Thaybawboe, Sukali, as well as Phalu, Wawlay, and Tithealel villages, where fighting is ongoing.

Additionally, villagers expressed concerns to DKBA leaders about challenges in farming, education, and healthcare caused by recent fighting, as well as an increasing number of outsiders entering the villages, which has raised worries about stability in the area.

“We’re grateful that the leaders said they will do their best to carry out what we presented. We’re also satisfied with all the decisions made today. We really need peace in the region,” said Phalugyi village elder U Saw Tin Maung Tun.

The meeting was attended by DKBA Commander-in-Chief General Saw Shwe Wah, Chief of Staff Major General Saw San Aung, as well as several officials from the Karen National Union (KNU) in Myawaddy Township.

General Saw Shwe Wah, who became DKBA Commander-in-Chief in December 2025, met with the local community for the first time about four months after taking up the post.